Omni Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 471,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of LCAHU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

