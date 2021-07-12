Omni Partners LLP Buys Shares of 1,189,906 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,189,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,721,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAHU remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Monday. 40,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

