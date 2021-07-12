Omni Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,652 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCAP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.