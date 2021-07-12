Omni Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Omni Partners LLP reduced its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 761,389 shares during the quarter. Just Eat Takeaway.com accounts for about 3.5% of Omni Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 1.26% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $70,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

