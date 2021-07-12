Omni Partners LLP Sells 133,598 Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE)

Omni Partners LLP lowered its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,598 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP owned about 1.11% of Rice Acquisition worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RICE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,219. Rice Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

