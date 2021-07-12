Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The top line rose year-over-year on growth across both the operating segments in the last-reported first quarter. There has been record increase in the number of long-term sole-source contracts with the addition of top 300 U.S. health systems in the first quarter. The company’s optimism about the gradual resumption of elective surgeries is encouraging. The company is progressing as it is advancing autonomous pharmacy by expanding portfolio and investing in digital cloud-based platform. The raised adjusted EPS view also buoys optimism. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings performances in the first quarter. However, escalating costs and operating expenses in the quarter was discouraging.”

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.24 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $153.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

