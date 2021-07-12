Ontology Market Cap Hits $613.05 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $613.05 million and approximately $85.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00036568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00264003 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037570 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,616,316 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

