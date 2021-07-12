Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Director Pueo Keffer Acquires 56,818 Shares

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Director Pueo Keffer purchased 56,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $986,928.66.

Shares of OPEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. 463,569 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

