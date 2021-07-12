Opium (OPIUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.16 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004936 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $67.16 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00116389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00162474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,504.14 or 1.00350149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00978239 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

