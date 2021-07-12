Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saratoga Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.97.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.20 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

