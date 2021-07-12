Oppenheimer Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $925.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $700.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $715.94.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $802.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $682.42. The firm has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $391.08 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,802,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

