OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $753,031.75 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

