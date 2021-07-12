OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $753,031.75 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $215,523.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $63.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.