OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.79 million, a PE ratio of -147.84 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

