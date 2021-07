O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 37,439 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $591.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

