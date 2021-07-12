O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 37,439 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36.
Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $591.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.