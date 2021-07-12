OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives C$3.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OGI stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.28. 760,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,659. The company has a market capitalization of C$978.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

