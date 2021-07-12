Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

