Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $266,387.99 and approximately $245.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00116862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.09 or 1.00204772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.30 or 0.00970877 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

