Ossiam Acquires Shares of 20,871 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $76,681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,177,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,192 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

