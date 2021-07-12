Ossiam Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.4% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 155.9% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 46,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $113.52 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

