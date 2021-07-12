Ossiam Buys 108 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $256.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $258.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

