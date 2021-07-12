Ossiam Buys 145 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 630.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $768.34. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.