Ossiam Has $225,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Assurant were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after buying an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assurant by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.99 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.96 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

