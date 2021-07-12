Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ossiam lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Workday were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

