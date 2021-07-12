Ossiam Sells 218 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $383.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.06, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

