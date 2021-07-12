Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel Sells $167,545.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00.
Shares of OM stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 368,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,002. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.