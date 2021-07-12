Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $42.80

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $43.97. Outset Medical shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.