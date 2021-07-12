Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Up to $42.80

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $43.97. Outset Medical shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 24 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $189,595.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

