Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.50

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

OXINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

