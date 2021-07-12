PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

