PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,079,000 after buying an additional 872,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,518 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.