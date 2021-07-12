Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

