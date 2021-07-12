Parian Global Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Lucira Health accounts for about 1.2% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.55% of Lucira Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,955,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $160,127,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHDX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $303.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHDX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

