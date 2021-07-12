Parian Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 846,657 Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 846,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,320,000. Acutus Medical makes up approximately 5.2% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 35.8% in the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $6,451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AFIB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,492. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

