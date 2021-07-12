Parian Global Management LP Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Apria makes up about 0.6% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APR. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $978,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,143. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

