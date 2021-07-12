Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 141,099 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NYSE:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 141,099 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $465,626.70. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 319,973 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,183,900.10.

Shares of NYSE PFMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. 18,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.