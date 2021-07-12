Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGC shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

PGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,871. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $580.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 128,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

