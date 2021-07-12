Peel Hunt Boosts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 2,860

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. raised Victrex to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,642 ($34.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,488.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,648 ($34.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders acquired a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370 over the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

