Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 130.13 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £350.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.68. Tharisa has a twelve month low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

