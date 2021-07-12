PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

