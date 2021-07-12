PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Gap Down to $60.66

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.66, but opened at $59.26. PennyMac Financial Services shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 1,143 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and have sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

