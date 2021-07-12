Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last three months. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $573.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

