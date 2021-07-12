Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

RI opened at €180.85 ($212.76) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €179.67. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

