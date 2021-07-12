Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY):
- 7/8/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/25/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/14/2021 – Pernod Ricard was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 38.33%.
