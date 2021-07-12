Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY):

7/8/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/2/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/25/2021 – Pernod Ricard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/14/2021 – Pernod Ricard was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

