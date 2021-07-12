PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) vs. Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) Financial Contrast

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetroQuest Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

PetroQuest Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

