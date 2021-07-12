PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ISD opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

