Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 2,609 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $91,445.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,226 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $289,226.16.

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $12,979.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.