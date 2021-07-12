Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,113 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.