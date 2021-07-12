Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,113 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
