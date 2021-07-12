Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $14.92

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.92, but opened at $16.75. Pharvaris shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.74.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

