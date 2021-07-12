Phoneum Market Capitalization Tops $586,084.52 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $586,084.52 and $5,335.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.00918954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005439 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,006,718,394 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

