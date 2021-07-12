Phore Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $7,729.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00300115 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,438,145 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

